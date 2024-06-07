NFL announces Steelers preseason schedule

On Friday, the NFL announced the league’s full preseason schedule. The NFL recently reduced the number of preseason games each team plays to three. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, this means two games at one and one on the road leading up to the start of the regular season.

Pittsburgh opens up the preseason on August 9 at home against the Houston Texans. The game is set for a 7:00 p.m. ET start. Then on August 17, Pittsburgh welcomes the Buffalo Bills to town in another night game. Finally, the Steelers hit the road on August 25 to take on the Detroit Lions with a 1:00 p.m. ET start time.

This three-game slate will be a nice warmup to see what the Steelers have with their new-look offense before the start of the regular season. The NFL handed the Steelers a brutal regular season schedule so this could impact how the Steelers approach the preseason so they waste no time getting off to a hot start.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire