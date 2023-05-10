NFL announces slate of international games

Curt Popejoy

The NFL announced its full slate of five international games on Wednesday. The league will play three games in England and two in Germany this season. Here’s the full schedule.

Week 4 - Falcons vs Jaguars, Wembley Stadium

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 - Jaguars vs Bills, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 - Ravens vs Titans, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 - Dolphins vs Chiefs, Frankfurt Stadium

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Week 10 - Colts vs Patriots, Frankfurt Stadium


Syndication The Indianapolis Star

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire