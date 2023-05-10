NFL announces slate of international games
The NFL announced its full slate of five international games on Wednesday. The league will play three games in England and two in Germany this season. Here’s the full schedule.
Week 4 - Falcons vs Jaguars, Wembley Stadium
Week 5 - Jaguars vs Bills, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Week 6 - Ravens vs Titans, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Week 9 - Dolphins vs Chiefs, Frankfurt Stadium
Week 10 - Colts vs Patriots, Frankfurt Stadium
