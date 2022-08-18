Breaking News:

Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5M, league sources tell Yahoo Sports

NFL announces settlement with Deshaun Watson

Mark Schofield
·1 min read
In this article:
The NFL has officially announced the terms of a settlement with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Under the terms of the agreement, Watson will serve an 11-game suspension, pay a $5 million fine, and will be required to attend mandatory counseling.

In the announcement, Commissioner Roger Goodell indicated that Watson “has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL:”

His suspension will go into effect at the end of preseason, on the final cutdown day. That keeps him eligible to practice with the team and play in preseason games.

Watson is now scheduled to return in Week 13, when the Browns take on the Houston Texans.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

