NFL announces Seattle Seahawks training camp dates for rookies, veterans

The Seattle Seahawks offseason is quickly coming to a close.

The NFL announced Monday a list of training camp dates, which will kick off for rookies and veterans of all 32 NFL teams, including the Seattle Seahawks.

According to the official release, Seattle's rookies will report to the Virginia Mason Athletic Center on July 17, while veterans will begin training camp on July 25. The team will hold 12 (yes, 12) open practices to the public beginning on July 25 and concluding on August 15, season ticket holder day.

The August 3 practice will be the team's first offsite practice at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell, WA, and will feature special appearances from Seahawks Dancers and Blue Thunder, fan activities and more.

We're also less than seven weeks away from the start of the preseason. Seattle will first host the Denver Broncos on August 8. Here's a look at the four-week preseason schedule:

Week 1: vs Denver Broncos -- Thursday, Aug. 8

Week 2: at Minnesota Vikings -- Sunday, Aug. 18

Week 3: at Los Angeles Chargers -- Saturday, Aug. 24

Week 4: vs Oakland Raiders --- Thursday, Aug 29