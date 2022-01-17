Though there is one game remaining in the Wild Card round, the NFL has announced the schedule for next weekend’s Divisional round contests.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Bengals and Titans will get things started at 4:30 p.m. ET with their matchup on CBS. Then the Packers will host the 49ers on FOX at 8:15 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, Jan. 23, the winner of the matchup between the Cardinals and Rams will head to Florida to play the Buccaneers at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC. At 6:30 p.m. ET, the Bills will play the Chiefs in Kansas City on CBS.

The Titans and Packers are both coming off of their respective conference’s playoff bye as the No. 1 seed.

NFL announces schedule for divisional round originally appeared on Pro Football Talk