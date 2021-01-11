NFL announces schedule for divisional round

Though there’s one game remaining in wild-card weekend, the NFL has announced the schedule for the four divisional-round games.

The Packers and Rams will lead things off. The NFC’s No. 1 seed, Green Bay will come off its playoff bye to host Los Angeles at 4:35 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Bills will host the Saturday night game against either the Ravens or Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Ravens could also be headed to Kansas City if Pittsburgh wins on Sunday night. The AFC’s top seeded Chiefs will play either the Ravens or Browns with a 3:05 p.m. ET start on CBS on Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers and Saints will end the weekend with a 6:40 p.m. ET Sunday kickoff from New Orleans on Fox.

