The NFL announces schedule for coaches/GMs to speak at 2023 combine

It’s NFL combine week. While fans are excited to read about 40 times of their favorite prospects and watch passing drills of the quarterbacks, we’ll hear from the head coach and/or general manager from the majority of the NFL’s 32 teams.

Some teams skip the media sessions altogether. Patriots coach Bill Belichick often chooses not to speak at the combine as if it is a competitive advantage for his team. Most teams will have someone present, such as the San Francisco 49ers. While head coach Kyle Shanahan will not speak, GM John Lynch will.

Rams coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead did not attend the combine last year. They are not scheduled to speak this time around.

What about the Washington Commanders? Since Ron Rivera came aboard in 2020, the team is more transparent than ever at the combine. This year, Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew will speak.

Rivera is scheduled to speak with the media on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Mayhew will speak on Wednesday, March 1, at 1:00 p.m.

Press conference schedule for GMs & HCs at Combine. pic.twitter.com/S72Aaqfhnw — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 24, 2023

While Rivera spoke to the media last week after Eric Bieniemy’s introductory press conference, there is a lot to talk about regarding the Commanders. One such topic is the team sale. Another is quarterback Sam Howell, while defensive tackle Daron Payne’s free-agent status will also be discussed.

Mayhew will likely face similar questions during his media session.

What do you want reporters to ask Rivera and Mayhew?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire