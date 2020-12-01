NFL announces schedule changes for Weeks 12, 13 and 14

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The COVID-19 issues plaguing the Baltimore Ravens have led to three postponements of the game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The league moved the game from Thursday to Tuesday and now to Wednesday.

The domino effect caused other games to shift, too, and the league announced what those moves are on Monday.

There was also a shuffle of one of the games in Week 14. The Packers-Lions game will kick in the late-afternoon window.

 

Latest Stories