NFL announces schedule changes for Week Five

The NFL made the schedule changes for this week official.

Two games were affected by COVID-19 concerns, prompting the NFL to back up separate games involving the Patriots and Titans.

The Broncos at Patriots game will move to Monday, Oct. 12, at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. It sets up a Monday night doubleheader for ESPN with the Chargers at Saints following at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The NFL acknowledge it remains uncertain whether the Titans will be cleared to play this week. The Titans’ facility remains closed as 23 members of the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 13 players.

As of now, the Bills at Titans game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

“Should the Buffalo-Tennessee game be played on Tuesday night, the Week 6 Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills game scheduled for Thursday, October 15 will be moved to later in the weekend,” the NFL said in its release.

That would leave Thursday, Oct. 15, absent a game.

“These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the NFL said.

