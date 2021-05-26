NFL announces salary cap ceiling of $208.2 million for 2022

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

Teams across the NFL felt the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic this year when the league was forced to lower the salary cap as a result of lost revenue from stadiums being at limited capacity or not allowing fans at all. The cap decreased by 8%, dropping from 198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million this year.

Fortunately, the cap is bound to bounce back up in 2022. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a salary cap ceiling of $208.2 million next year. That means the cap can increase by as much as $25.7 million in 2022, but there hasn’t been a floor set yet.

So the salary cap could fall below the $208.2 million ceiling, depending on revenue projections from the league.

The real spike in the salary cap could come in 2023 and the following years when money starts flowing from the NFL’s lucrative new TV deals. This year, the league announced new long-term contracts with Amazon, FOX, NBC, ABC and CBS for broadcasting games.

Plus, with sports betting getting legalized in more states, revenue from that area should also help the league – and thus, the salary cap.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL, NFLPA agree to 2022 salary cap ceiling of $208.2 million

    Last year we had a floor for the salary cap, this year we have a ceiling.

  • Bob Myers details possible James Wiseman-Kevin Garnett workouts

    James Wiseman and Kevin Garnett probably will take the court together this offseason.

  • Jae Crowder with an and one vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Jae Crowder (Phoenix Suns) with an and one vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 05/25/2021

  • Bills enter talks with state and county officials on new stadium lease

    The Buffalo Bills have a stadium lease that expires in only two years. The team has begun talking to the powers that be in Western New York about an extension. Via Sandra Tan of the Buffalo News, officials from Pegula Sports and Entertainment met with representatives from New York and Erie County to commence the [more]

  • Chase Young, Montez Sweat among those absent from Washington’s OTAs

    The Washington Football Team began the next phase of offseason workouts this week with excellent attendance. More than 80 players reported

  • Why the James Bond franchise could be complicated for Amazon after buying the MGM film studio

    Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have final say on the direction of the Bond film series.

  • Chelsea and Man City fans condemn UEFA ‘greed’ over Champions League final

    The governing body has been criticised for staging the match between the two Premier League sides in Portugal and for the ticket prices.

  • 5 things to watch as Chiefs begin OTAs

    Organized Team Activities for the Kansas City Chiefs begin today.

  • Rays' 11-game win streak ends, fall to Keller, Royals 2-1

    The Tampa Bay Rays' 11-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday night when Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings and Salvador Perez hit a tiebreaking RBI single to give the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory. Rich Hill struck out a career-high 13 for the Rays. Tampa Bay's winning string was the second-longest in club history, one shy of the record set in 2004 by the then-Devil Rays managed by Lou Piniella.

  • Frank Warren slams Eddie Hearn on allegations

    Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn’s statement on the DAZN Boxing Show that he believes Tyson Fury’s team never intended to make the fight with Anthony Joshua, and used Joshua’s name for promotion has triggered an animated response from Fury’s UK promoter, Frank Warren.

  • Tennis-Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

    Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

  • Gonzaga hires Stephen Gentry as assistant basketball coach

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Former Gonzaga player Stephen Gentry was hired Monday as an assistant basketball coach to replace Tommy Lloyd, who left the Bulldogs to become the head coach at Arizona. Gentry was most recently an assistant coach at Illinois. ''It is great to have Stephen back in the program,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

  • Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with the mob of fans surrounding Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

    “Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]

  • Josh Taylor drops Jose Ramirez twice en route to undisputed title

    “I’ve trained for this all my life,” an emotional Taylor said.

  • Cameron Norrie loses Lyon final to Stefanos Tsitsipas but raises hopes of a good French Open

    Two of the surprise packages of this clay-court season have been British – initially Dan Evans, who made a deep run in Monte Carlo, and more lately Cameron Norrie, who played his second final in three weeks on Sunday. Unfortunately, Norrie wasn’t able to land a maiden ATP title in Lyon. But then he was up against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has been the dominant force of 2021 outside the slams, and now stands at No 1 in the table of most rankings points gained since January 1. Nevertheless, it had been a hugely creditable effort for Norrie to go this far, especially when you consider that he took out top seed Dominic Thiem on Thursday, and then trounced big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov in Saturday’s semi-final, losing only two games in the process. Norrie has come to clay late in his career, but it feels like this is developing into his favourite surface. He has one of the heaviest left-handed forehands in the game, loaded with top-spin, and uses it like a miniature version of Rafael Nadal. The result has been a tally of 14 wins and only four losses since he began his European clay-court swing in Barcelona. So while the French Open, which starts next Sunday, has traditionally been a graveyard of British hopes, there are reasons to hope that this year’s event could deliver some more positive results. Norrie’s previous final in Estoril had been a nervewracking affair which he eventually lost on a deciding-set tie-break to the more experienced Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Sunday was more straightforward for Tsitsipas, who needed only 69 minutes to hammer home a 6-3, 6-3 victory. It was Tsitsipas’ second title of the clay-court sequence, after he won Monte Carlo in mid-April, taking out Evans in the semi-final along the way. He has become a serious contender to upset the establishment – specifically Nadal and Novak Djokovic – at Roland Garros over the next few weeks. “I felt in good shape from the beginning of the tournament,” said Tsitsipas afterwards. “I am proud of today’s match, I knew it would be a difficult one against Cameron, who has been showing great tennis this week. He has been winning against good players and showing what the left hand can do on clay. “It was not an easy match today. I had to handle the nerves and I am proud of my performance and the way I stayed focused towards my goal.” On this year’s results, meanwhile, both Evans and Norrie stand among the world’s 20 most successful men. Evans is at No 16 and Norrie No 14. The next challenge for them both is to convert that ATP Tour form into a deep run at a major.

  • Soccer-Aguero signs off in style as City celebrate title with Everton rout

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero said goodbye in style as his double off the bench in his final league match for the club helped them celebrate their Premier League title success in style with the 5-0 thrashing of Everton at The Etihad on Sunday. Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next weekend, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish. The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas even though they had little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.

  • Steelers WRs missing from first day of OTAs

    Key players were absent from the Steelers first day of the voluntary workouts.

  • ‘Better than I did it’: Men who performed Simone Biles’ vault react to history

    Simone Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike. Two of the few men to land it gave their reaction.

  • Luka Doncic with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021