NFL announces new rules for elevating international players to rosters

In an effort to continue to expand the game of football across the globe, the NFL announced a new rule change on Thursday involving players who are in the league via the International Pathway Program.

Previously IPP players were given a roster exemption to remain on the team’s practice squad throughout the season. The new rules now allow teams to sign or elevate such players to their active roster.

The change gives international players an added route to earn playing time in a NFL game:

The NFL informed clubs today they'll now be permitted to sign or elevate International Players to the active roster, subject to certain rules, per source. So, if any of the 14 players in the program this year earn a shot, they'd be eligible to play in regular-season NFL games. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 12, 2021

Also included in the new rule are a few curve balls.

The NFL currently has 14 IPP players and they are now allowed to terminate their IPP contract and sign a practice player contract.

This new deal requires said players to remain on the practice squad for at least three games, but after that, they can be brought up.

However, if a team lifts the original IPP exemption, they cannot put the player back on it.

