The Super Bowl halftime show has a new sponsor this season and we now know who will be performing at State Farm Stadium in February.

The NFL announced on Sunday that Rihanna in the first show presented by Apple Music, which is paying $50 million a year for the right to have its name associated with the event. Roc Nation and Jesse Collins will be serving as executive producers for the show.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” NFL head of music Seth Dudowsky said in a statement. “Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Super Bowl LVII will be held on February 12.

NFL announces Rihanna will perform at halftime of Super Bowl originally appeared on Pro Football Talk