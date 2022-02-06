NFL announces retirement of eight officials, each with 20 or more years of experience

Many of the NFL’s most experienced officials will not return for the 2022 season.

The league has announced that eight league officials, all of whom have been working for at least 20 years, are retiring.

The best-known is referee Tony Corrente, whose retirement was reported last month. Corrente worked a total of 27 years, and he was the referee for Super Bowl XLI.

The other retiring officials are down judge Ed Camp, field judge Scott Edwards, field judge/side judge Greg Gautreaux, side judge Joe Larrew, replay official Johnny McGrath, line judge Mark Steinkerchner and field judge Steve Zimmer.

NFL officiating has been widely criticized this season, particularly the inconsistent enforcement of the taunting rule, which included a call Corrente made against Cassius Marsh of the Bears in a Monday Night Football game against the Steelers.

Losing many of the league’s most experienced officials could be an opportunity for the league to improve officiating — if there are enough good college officials in the pipeline ready to move up to the NFL. Which is a big “if.”

