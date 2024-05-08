NFL announces release date for regular-season schedule
On Tuesday, the NFL released a memo to all 32 NFL teams announcing the 2024 regular-season schedule will be released on May 15. Most believed the schedule release would be this week but there’s been no word on why the league is putting it out a week later than normal.
NFL teams were informed today that the regular-season schedule is expected to be released next Wednesday, May 15th, as @BenFischerSBJ reported. pic.twitter.com/sDON7FFsoL
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2024