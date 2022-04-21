NFL announces release date for 2022 regular season schedule
With the draft now just one week away, the National Football League announced that the 2022 NFL Schedule will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com, and the NFL app on Thursday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Along with all the normal regular-season action that’ll be unveiled, the NFL will also announce the schedule for a special slate of games as well prior to release night.
First Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video (Week 2, Sept. 15) — Thursday, April 28 during the
First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft
International Games — Wednesday, May 4
Select games — Week of May 9
Clubs to announce their first home game opponent — Thursday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m. ET
NFL Network’s coverage will break down the 2022 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.
Full details on NFL Network’s Schedule Release ’22 will be available at a later date.
List
Howie Roseman on Eagles trade with Saints, Jalen Hurts having a long career in Philadelphia
List
8 biggest NFL draft do-overs for the Eagles during the Howie Roseman era
Related
Eagles interested in WR Deebo Samuel after he requests a trade from the 49ers?
Brandon Graham talks being ready for Eagles OTAs, playing 3 more NFL seasons
The new kids in town: DeVonta Smith & Tyrese Maxey are making a huge impact in Philadelphia
Eagles hosted Georgia DT Jordan Davis for a top 30 pre-draft visit
Keneth Gainwell is planning to 'go off' in year-2 with the Eagles