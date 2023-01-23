NFL announces referee assignment for Eagles-49ers title game

The referee assignments for the AFC and NFC Championship Games pic.twitter.com/ielLP022iK — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 23, 2023

Championship Sunday is just days away and the NFL’s officiating crews for the AFC and NFC title games have been announced.

John Hussey will be in Philadelphia for the NFC showdown between the 49ers and Eagles, while Ron Torbert will be in Kansas City for the rematch of last season’s AFC Championship between the Bengals and the Chiefs.

Hussey is in his 21st season as an official and 8th as a referee.

Sunday will mark Hussey’s 16th postseason assignment, including 6 Wild Card Playoffs, 5 Divisional Playoffs, 4 Conference Championships, and Super Bowl XLV.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire