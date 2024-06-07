NFL announces preseason TV schedule, when Bears will play in Canton Hall of Fame Game

CHICAGO — The National Football League announced their television schedule Friday for their three week slate of preseason games, which included the time the Chicago Bears will be taking part in the very first one.

According to the NFL’s preseason schedule announcement, The Bears will be taking on the Houston Texans in the league’s yearly Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 1, with opening kickoff set for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The NFL will air four other preseason games this year, including the New Orleans Saints at the San Francisco 49ers (Aug. 18, 7 p.m. CT on FOX), Indianapolis Colts at the Cincinnati Bengals (Aug. 22, 7 p.m. CT on Prime Video), Arizona Cardinals at the Denver Broncos (Aug. 25, 3:30 p.m. CT on CBS) and the New England Patriots at the Washington Commanders (Aug. 25, 7 p.m. CT on NBC).

After the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Chicago will travel to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Aug. 10 for a noon CT kickoff, followed by a preseason game at home versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 17 at noon CT, and their preseason schedule wraps up with a game at the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 22 at 7:20 p.m. CT.

The Bears open up the regular season at Soldier Field against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8 with kickoff set for noon CT.

Here is the full schedule for all NFL preseason games taking place this year (all times are Eastern-based):

WEEK 1​

Thursday, August 8

Carolina at New England, 7:00

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 7:00

Friday, August 9

Atlanta at Miami, 7:00

Houston at Pittsburgh, 7:00

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:30

Saturday, August 10

Washington at N.Y. Jets, noon

Chicago at Buffalo, 1:00

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 4:00

Green Bay at Cleveland, 4:25

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 7:00

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 7:00

San Francsico at Tennessee, 7:00

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 7:05

New Orleans at Arizona, 8:00

Sunday, August 11

Denver at Indianapolis, 1:00

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:30

WEEK 2

Thursday, August 15

Philadelphia at New England, 7:00

Saturday, August 17

Atlanta at Baltimore, noon

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1:00

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1:00

Detroit at Kansas City 4:00

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:25

N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 7:00

Arizona at Indianapolis, 7:00

Washington at Miami, 7:00

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:00

Seattle at Tennessee, 7:00

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 7:05

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 7:30

Dallas at Las Vegas, 10:00

Sunday, August 18

Green Bay at Denver, 8:00

New Orleans at San Francisco (FOX), 8:00

WEEK 3

Thursday, August 22

Indianapolis at Cincinnati (Prime Video), 8:00

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:20

Friday, August 23

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:00

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 10:00

Saturday, August 24

Carolina at Buffalo, 1:00

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:00

Baltimore at Green Bay, 1:00

L.A. Rams at Houston, 1:00

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:00

L.A. Chargers at Dallas, 4:00

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:00

Sunday, August 25

Tennessee at New Orleans, 2:00

Arizona at Denver (CBS), 4:30

New England at Washington (NBC), 8:00

