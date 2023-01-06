NFL announces plans for all 32 teams to honor Damar Hamlin in Week 18

The NFL has announced league-wide plans to honor Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 18.

Home teams’ public address announcers will read a statement before the national anthem to honor both Hamlin and the first responders who saved his life: “Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care,” the statement says. “The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight.”

Teams will have the option to paint the 3 on each 30-yard line in Bills colors, to recognize Hamlin’s No. 3 jersey.

All players throughout the league will have the option to wear t-shirts during pregame warmups that say, “Love for Damar 3.” Bills players will wear a similar shirt in the team’s colors as well as hats with “3” on them, and Bills players will wear “3” jersey patches.

The NFL is continuing to encourage donations to Hamlin’s fundraiser at chasingmsfoundation.com.

