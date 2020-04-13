NFL announces all offseason programs up to training camp will be held virtually

It looks like it's going to be a quiet summer at Halas Hall this year.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, on Monday the NFL officially sent a memo to all 32 teams outlining the policy in place for offseason workouts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unsurprisingly, until public policy dictates that the country's allowed to "reopen," there won't be any programs held at Halas:

Virtual off-season now officially approved, and this went to all teams after players approved it to lay out new off-season guidelines. pic.twitter.com/R4Fm1L5jCn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2020





Because Club facilities are currently closed as the result of the league-wide restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 virus, the NFL and the NFL Players Association have reached agreement on certain modifications to the rules governing offseason workout programs and minicamps, as set forth by Articles 21 and 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. These modifications shall only apply to Clubs' 2020 offseason workout programs.

It goes on to say that clubs may run "classroom instruction, workouts, and nonfootball educational programs through Skype, or any other platform, on a 'virtual' basis." Starting on April 20, each team will be allowed three consecutive weeks of that "virtual work," but those must be completed by May 15th. After that, teams are given the option to conduct voluntary veteran minicamps virtually between May 18 and June 26.

The NFL and NFLPA have reached agreement on a voluntary offseason program for 2020, starting next Monday, April 20, per sources. The "virtual period" can begin next Monday, April 20, but -- this is key -- no on-field work until all 32 club facilities can reopen. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 13, 2020

Essentially, what this means it that there won't be rookie minicamps or OTAs at Halas this year. Teams will be able to send players exercise equipment and technology, but until all 32 teams are given the green light to return to work, the NFL's offseason will march on remotely.

