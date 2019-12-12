NFL announces nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
The NFL has announced this year’s nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award given each year to a player based on their philanthropic and community work.
There’s one nominee per team, each of whom will receive a donation of up to $50,000 to a charity of their choice. The winner of the award, which will be revealed the night before Super Bowl LIV, will receive a $250,000 donation to their chosen charity.
All of the nominees will wear a helmet decal for the rest of the season. The winner will have a a Man of the Year patch on his jersey next season. Six current players — Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Manning, J.J. Watt and Jason Witten — are wearing that patch this season.
This year’s nominees are:
Cardinals running back David Johnson
Falcons safety Ricardo Allen
Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr
Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson
Bengals running back Giovani Bernard
Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry
Cowboys center Travis Frederick
Broncos safety Justin Simmons
Lions linebacker Devon Kennard
Packers linebacker Blake Martinez
Texans defensive lineman D.J. Reader
Colts cornerback Pierre Desir
Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell
Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt
Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu
Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth
Dolphins defensive lineman Davon Godchaux
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph
Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy
Saints tackle Terron Armstead
Giants tackle Nate Solder
Jets center Jonotthan Harrison
Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey
49ers cornerback Richard Sherman
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans
Titans center Ben Jones
Washington long snapper Nick Sundberg