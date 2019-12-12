NFL announces nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

The NFL has announced this year’s nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award given each year to a player based on their philanthropic and community work.

There’s one nominee per team, each of whom will receive a donation of up to $50,000 to a charity of their choice. The winner of the award, which will be revealed the night before Super Bowl LIV, will receive a $250,000 donation to their chosen charity.

All of the nominees will wear a helmet decal for the rest of the season. The winner will have a a Man of the Year patch on his jersey next season. Six current players — Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Manning, J.J. Watt and Jason Witten — are wearing that patch this season.

This year’s nominees are:

Cardinals running back David Johnson

Falcons safety Ricardo Allen

Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson

Bengals running back Giovani Bernard

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Cowboys center Travis Frederick

Broncos safety Justin Simmons

Lions linebacker Devon Kennard

Packers linebacker Blake Martinez

Texans defensive lineman D.J. Reader

Colts cornerback Pierre Desir

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell

Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt

Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu

Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth

Dolphins defensive lineman Davon Godchaux

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy

Saints tackle Terron Armstead

Giants tackle Nate Solder

Jets center Jonotthan Harrison

Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans

Titans center Ben Jones

Washington long snapper Nick Sundberg

