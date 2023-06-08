NFL announces national TV schedule for 2023 preseason games
The NFL’s preseason schedule for national games was set and announced on Wednesday, with the Browns and Jets kicking things off in the Hall of Fame game from Canton, Ohio.
Philadelphia will face three AFC foes during the summer.
Here’s the complete preseason schedule, week by week, below:
NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUGUST 3
N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland (NBC), 8:00
WEEK 1
Thursday, August 10
Houston at New England, 7:00
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:00
Friday, August 11
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7:00
Green Bay at Cincinnati, 7:00
Atlanta at Miami, 7:00
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:00
Washington at Cleveland, 7:30
Denver at Arizona, 10:00
Saturday, August 12
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:00
Tennessee at Chicago, 1:00
N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 4:00
Jacksonville at Dallas, 5:00
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:00
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 9:00
Sunday, August 13
Kansas City at New Orleans, 1:00
San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:00
WEEK 2
Thursday, August 17
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30
Friday, August 18
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 7:00
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30
Saturday, August 19
Jacksonville at Detroit, 1:00
Miami at Houston, 4:00
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30
Chicago at Indianapolis, 7:00
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 7:30
Kansas City at Arizona, 8:00
New England at Green Bay, 8:00
Tennessee at Minnesota, 8:00
Denver at San Francisco, 8:30
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9:00
Dallas at Seattle, 10:00
Sunday, August 20
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05
Monday, August 21
Baltimore at Washington (ESPN), 8:00
WEEK 3
Thursday, August 24
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30
Indianapolis at Philadelphia (Prime Video), 8:00
Friday, August 25
Detroit at Carolina (CBS), 8:00
New England at Tennessee, 8:15
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10:00
Saturday, August 26
Buffalo at Chicago, 1:00
Seattle at Green Bay, 1:00
Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:00
Arizona at Minnesota, 1:00
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6:00
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05
Miami at Jacksonville, 7:00
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:00
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8:00
L.A. Rams at Denver, 9:00
Sunday, August 27
Houston at New Orleans (FOX), 8:00