NFL announces national TV schedule for 2023 preseason games

The NFL’s preseason schedule for national games was set and announced on Wednesday, with the Browns and Jets kicking things off in the Hall of Fame game from Canton, Ohio.

Philadelphia will face three AFC foes during the summer.

Here’s the complete preseason schedule, week by week, below:

NATIONAL TELEVISION SCHEDULE

Thursday, August 3

NFL/Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio:

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

NBC (8:00 PM)

Preseason Week 2

Monday, August 21

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders

ESPN (8:00 PM)

Preseason Week 3

Thursday, August 24

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles

Prime Video (8:00 PM)

Friday, August 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

CBS (8:00 PM)

Sunday, August 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints

FOX (8:00 PM)

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUGUST 3

N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland (NBC), 8:00

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 10

Houston at New England, 7:00

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:00

Friday, August 11

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7:00

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 7:00

Atlanta at Miami, 7:00

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:00

Washington at Cleveland, 7:30

Denver at Arizona, 10:00

Saturday, August 12

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:00

Tennessee at Chicago, 1:00

N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 4:00

Jacksonville at Dallas, 5:00

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:00

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 9:00

Sunday, August 13

Kansas City at New Orleans, 1:00

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:00

WEEK 2

Thursday, August 17

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30

Friday, August 18

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 7:00

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30

Saturday, August 19

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1:00

Miami at Houston, 4:00

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30

Chicago at Indianapolis, 7:00

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 7:30

Kansas City at Arizona, 8:00

New England at Green Bay, 8:00

Tennessee at Minnesota, 8:00

Denver at San Francisco, 8:30

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9:00

Dallas at Seattle, 10:00

Sunday, August 20

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05

Monday, August 21

Baltimore at Washington (ESPN), 8:00

WEEK 3

Thursday, August 24

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30

Indianapolis at Philadelphia (Prime Video), 8:00

Friday, August 25

Detroit at Carolina (CBS), 8:00

New England at Tennessee, 8:15

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10:00

Saturday, August 26

Buffalo at Chicago, 1:00

Seattle at Green Bay, 1:00

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:00

Arizona at Minnesota, 1:00

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6:00

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05

Miami at Jacksonville, 7:00

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:00

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8:00

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9:00

Sunday, August 27

Houston at New Orleans (FOX), 8:00

