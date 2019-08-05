NFL announces Morris Claiborne’s suspension

A report last week indicated that free agent cornerback Morris Claiborne was appealing a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

That appeal has been denied. The NFL officially announced Claiborne’s suspension on Monday.

Claiborne visited with the Cardinals, Giants and Vikings at points this offseason without landing a deal for the 2019 season. There was also word that the Jets were open to bringing Claiborne back for a third season. He started 30 games for the Jets over the last two seasons.

That didn’t work out either and the pending suspension means it may be some time before we hear word of a team adding Claiborne to the fold.