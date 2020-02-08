NFL announces list of players invited to 2020 Scouting Combine

The Chicago Bears will be a direct beneficiary of a very deep 2020 NFL draft. Despite not having a first-round pick, the Bears will end Day 2 with two top-50 prospects from a class that will include may first-round worthy players who slide into the second round. This, of course, assumes GM Ryan Pace doesn't make a trade (up or down).

The 2020 Scouting Combine will kick off in Indianapolis later this month, and on Friday, the NFL announced the list of players who will participate in this year's event.

The breakdown is as follows:

337 players

101 different schools

LSU has the most participants with 16

33 schools have only one participant

17 quarterbacks

30 running backs

55 wide receivers

20 tight ends

53 offensive linemen

46 defensive linemen

44 linebackers

61 defensive backs

12 specialists

The Bears will pay close attention to the quarterback, tight end and offensive line groups which make up 90 of the 337 players working out.

The extraordinary wide receiver class will be well-represented with an astonishing 55 prospects scheduled to attend.

