NFL announces list of 2023 scouting combine invitations

The NFL announced its list of 319 prospects in the 2023 draft who have been invited to this year’s scouting combine in Indianapolis, where they’ll go through a week of interviews with teams and media as well as grueling workouts, physicals, and other exams. Expect the New Orleans Saints to have a heavy presence at the event in late February.

In most years, about 90% of the prospects who compete at the combine end up hearing their name called during the draft’s 260-or-so picks. The gauntlet of private meetings, on-field workouts, timing drills, and medical evaluations are critical in filling out scouting reports around the league and the Saints always put importance on this step in the process.

The 2023 scouting combine lasts from Feb. 28 to March 6 in downtown Indianapolis, with activities held at Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center. This year’s list of prospects includes 15 hopeful quarterbacks, though it remains to be seen who will throw and compete in drills:

Bryce Young

C.J. Stroud

Will Levis

Anthony Richardson

Hendon Hooker (Senior Bowl participant)

Max Duggan (Senior Bowl participant)

Stetson Bennett

Tanner McKee

Tyson Bagent (Senior Bowl participant)

Malik Cunningham (Senior Bowl participant)

Jake Haener (Senior Bowl participant)

Jaren Hall (Senior Bowl participant)

Aidan O’Connell (Shrine Bowl participant)

Clayton Tune (Senior Bowl participant)

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Shrine Bowl participant)

