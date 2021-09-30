The Super Bowl returns to L.A. with a bang, at least at halftime.

The NFL has announced that the Super Bowl LVI halftime show will consist of performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg (pictured), Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

The timing of the announcement was a bit unconventional. It emerged without warning or buildup or tease or leak on Twitter, just after 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Super Bowl halftime show, currently produced by the NFL and Roc Nation, first became a major musical extravaganza at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, when Michael Jackson performed. That was one year after Fox televised a live edition of In Living Color during halftime of the game, siphoning a chunk of the massive live audience that watched the first 30 minutes of the football game.

Coincidentally, Super Bowl LVI will be the first NFL title game in the L.A. area since Super Bowl XXVII.

NFL announces lineup for Super Bowl LVI halftime show originally appeared on Pro Football Talk