NFL announces kickoff time for Eagles-Giants season finale

The NFL just announced today that the Week 18 regular-season finale between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field will take place on Sunday, January 8, at 4:25 PM.

The game will be televised nationally on CBS.

The NFL kept open the possibility for teams to play either Saturday or Sunday during the final week of the regular season to ensure that the games in the nationally televised windows have playoff implications.

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East division title and the No. 1 seed throughout the NFC playoffs with a win or a tie against the Giants.

A Philadelphia loss and Cowboys win over the Commanders would give Dallas the NFC East title and a shot at the No. 1 overall seed.

The Eagles beat the Giants 48-22 at the Meadowlands on December 11.

List

NFC playoff picture: Where the Eagles stand after Week 17 loss to the Saints

List

Eagles' updated 2023 NFL draft order after 20-10 loss to the Saints

List

Studs and duds from Eagles 20-10 loss to the Saints in Week 17

List

What the Eagles are saying after 20-10 loss to the Saints at home in Week 17

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire