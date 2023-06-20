Key dates on the NFL’s 2023-2024 league calendar that will impact the Eagles

The NFL’s official calendar for the next year has been released, ans the league unveiled about two dozen key dates starting in July and extending until next summer.

With the next year’s schedule now completed, here are key dates to watch.

July 17 -- Franchise tag

The Eagles don’t have any players on the tag, but for players like Giants running back Saquon Barkley, July 17 is the deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign

such player to a multiyear contract or extension.

After this date, the player may sign only a oneyear contract with his prior club for the 2023 season, and no long term extension can happen until after the final regular season game.

July 25

The Eagles rookies and select veterans will report to the NovaCare Complex for training camp.

August 3 -Hall of Fame Game, New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns, Canton, Ohio.

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will battle Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns and the opening game of the year.

Aug 29: Rosters must be cut down to 53 players

After several seasons with multiple cutdown days, the NFL is returning to one deadline for teams to trim their rosters.

During the NFL Owners Meetings on Tuesday, a proposal was approved that would call for the Eagles and 31 other NFL teams to trim down their rosters from a 90-man to a 53-man roster by Tuesday, August 29.

That means over 1,100 cuts around the NFL will take place after the third and final preseason game. https://t.co/lpCX9CSpCy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 28, 2023

The deadline was adjusted before the 2020 COVID-19-impacted seasons:

Roster reduction from 90 to 85

Roster reduction from 85 to 80

Final roster reduction from 80 to 53

Teams can release players according to when they see fit, but three different cutdown dates no longer pressure them during the summer.

September 3 --Final day of training camp

September 4-9 -- Injury reports

The first week of September means teams around the league will start officially releasing injury reports.

Oct 31 --NFL Trade Deadline

Halloween will be exciting this year as teams anticipate an early trade deadline.

Jan. 8: 2021 draftees eligible for extensions

DeVonta Smith can smell the money, as the star wide receiver, Landon Dickerson and five other 2021 draft picks can start negotiating an extension.

Smith will certainly have his fifth-year option picked up, and it’ll be interesting to see what kind of urgency Howie Roseman has with the No. 10 overall pick.

February 11 -- Super Bowl LVIII, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

February 20 -- 2024 franchise tag

Depending on the season he has, D’Andre Swift could be a candidate for the franchise tag.

March 11: 2024 Free Agency "legal tampering" opens

Philadelphia will have over 30 players set to hit the open market.

April 25-27--NFL Draft, Detroit, Michigan.

