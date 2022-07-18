NFL announces joint training camp practices between Cardinals, Titans

The NFL announced the opening of training camps across the NFL and also the joint training camp practices that will take place. The Arizona Cardinals are one of the teams that will practice against another team.

According to the league, the Cardinals will hold a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans Aug. 24 in Nashville.

The Cardinals face the Titans on the road in their preseason finale Saturday, Aug. 27.

The organization has not announced the practice yet but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said months ago in March the two teams would practice against each other.

The Cardinals have not held a joint practice since 2016, when they did with the Chargers, then in San Diego.

This practice will give the coaches an extra look for evaluation purposes. They will have seen player practice against one another at State Farm Stadium and in two preseason games but this will give players a chance to face an opponent before the final preseason game and roster must be trimmed down to 53 players.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



