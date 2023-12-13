NFL announces it will hold 2024 regular-season game in Sao Paolo, Brazil

The NFL will hold a regular-season game in Sao Paolo, Brazil for the first time in 2024, per a league source. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

IRVING, Texas —The NFL will hold a 2024 regular-season game in Sao Paolo, Brazil, after voting on it at the league's winter meeting Wednesday.

Yahoo Sports reported the news shortly before the official announcement Wednesday.

The vote occurred late Wednesday morning after discussions last month had circled around Sao Paolo and Madrid, Spain.

The league has sought to expand its international offerings both by increasing the number of overseas regular-season games and diversifying the markets receiving those games.

Now, the NFL will bring a game to South America for the first time in league history.

More expansion could soon follow, as the NFL approved a resolution Wednesday to double its international inventory from four regular-season games to eight. That increase, set to go into effect in 2025, is in addition to the Jacksonville Jaguars' standing annual game at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

The NFL resolution to expand international slate has passed, league source confirms to @YahooSports. Beginning 2025, league can host 8 regular-season games abroad in addition to Jaguars’ standing London game. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 13, 2023

The Dallas Cowboys are among teams that league sources expect to be in play for the Sao Paolo contest, though no decision has been made. The NFL will host three 2024 games in London-area stadiums, one in Munich and one in Sao Paolo.

This developing story will be updated.