NFL announces huge bump in salary cap for 2023

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the league has informed teams that the 2023 salary cap will be set at $224.8 million for the upcoming season.

According to Over the Cap, the Pittsburgh Steelers currently have $222.269 million in its top 51 contracts for 2023. This means even with a $16 million bump in salary cap for the upcoming season, the Steelers will go into the offseason ever so slightly under the cap but with several big free-agent decisions to make.

This means the Steelers will still have to release some players and do some contract re-structures to sign their own top free agents before even considering any from other teams.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

