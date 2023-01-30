NFL announces huge bump in salary cap for 2023

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the league has informed teams that the 2023 salary cap will be set at $224.8 million for the upcoming season.

According to Over the Cap, the Pittsburgh Steelers currently have $222.269 million in its top 51 contracts for 2023. This means even with a $16 million bump in salary cap for the upcoming season, the Steelers will go into the offseason ever so slightly under the cap but with several big free-agent decisions to make.

This means the Steelers will still have to release some players and do some contract re-structures to sign their own top free agents before even considering any from other teams.

