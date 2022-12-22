NFL announces new home for Sunday Ticket

Tim Weaver
The NFL has announced a new home for Sunday Ticket, which had been on DirecTV since 1994.

This morning Tom Pelissero at NFL Network broke the news on Twitter: the league has agreed to an exclusive multi-year deal with Google to stream Sunday Ticket games on Youtube TV starting in the 2023 season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell had this to say about the deal, per the league website:

“We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL. For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans.”

The league also put out a lengthy press release.

DirecTV has angered many fans due to service interruptions, particularly at the start of this season.

