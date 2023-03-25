NFL announces Giants 2023 offseason workout dates

The NFL announced the offseason workout schedule for each of their 32 teams on Friday.

The voluntary offseason workout programs “are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players.”

The New York Giants’ first day of workouts will be held on April 17.

OTA offseason workout dates: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory minicamp will be held from June 13-15.

From the NFL:

As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club’s official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases: Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted. Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

The Giants’ workouts will be held at their headquarters and training facility, the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

