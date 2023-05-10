NFL announces game day, opponent for Tennessee Titans' 2023 game in London

The Tennessee Titans are set for their return to London.

The Titans will battle the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London on Oct. 15 at 8:30 a.m. CT as a part of the NFL International Series. The game marks the Titans' first trip to Tottenham's multi-use stadium specifically designed to host NFL games in addition to soccer matches and the Titans' first appearance in the NFL International Series since 2018.

The remainder of the Titans' 2023 schedule will be announced Thursday.

Dating back to 2017, the Titans have won three of their past five games against the Ravens, counting the postseason. The two teams haven't battled since the 2021 AFC Wild Card round, when the Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13 in Nashville in a revenge takedown after the Titans knocked out the top-seeded Ravens in the postseason the year prior.

In 2018, the Titans lost 20-19 to the Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium. That's the only other time the Titans have played outside the United States since the NFL began its international series in 2007.

Like the Titans, the Ravens are 0-1 in international series games. The Ravens lost 44-7 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their lone trip to London in 2017.

The only way to purchase general admission tickets for NFL International Series games is to register at nfl.com/internationalgames.

In addition to games hosted by the Titans, Jaguars and Buffalo Bills in London this fall, the NFL is also hosting two games in Germany.

