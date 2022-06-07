NFL announces full preseason schedule, including six nationally televised games

Six preseason games will be shown on national television in August.

The NFL announced the full preseason schedule, with all games now assigned a date and kickoff time.

As previously announced, the 2022 preseason will open on Thursday, August 4, with the Hall of Fame game between the Jaguars and Raiders in Canton, Ohio. The game will air on NBC and kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

In Week Two of the preseason, the Bears will take on the Seahawks on Thursday, August 18, airing on ESPN at 8 p.m., the Ravens will visit the Cardinals on Sunday, August 21 on Fox at 8 p.m., and the Falcons will visit the Jets on Monday, August 22 on ESPN at 8 p.m.

In Week Three of the preseason, the 49ers will visit the Texans at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, in a game streaming exclusively on Prime Video. And on Sunday, August 28, the Lions will visit the Steelers at 4:30 p.m. on CBS.

The full preseason schedule is below:

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUGUST 4

Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas (NBC)

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 11

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:00

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:30

Friday, August 12

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:00

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7:00

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30

Saturday, August 13

Kansas City at Chicago, 1:00

Carolina at Washington, 1:00

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4:00

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:00

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30

New Orleans at Houston, 8:00

Dallas at Denver, 9:00

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10:00

Sunday, August 14

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25

WEEK 2

Thursday, August 18

Chicago at Seattle (ESPN), 8:00

Friday, August 19

Carolina at New England, 7:00

New Orleans at Green Bay, 8:00

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10:00

Saturday, August 20

Denver at Buffalo, 1:00

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1:00

Washington at Kansas City, 4:00

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7:00

Las Vegas at Miami, 7:00

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:00

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7:00

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10:00

Sunday, August 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:00

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7:00

Baltimore at Arizona (FOX), 8:00

Monday, August 22

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets (ESPN), 8:00

WEEK 3

Thursday, August 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:00

San Francisco at Houston (Prime Video), 8:15

Friday, August 26

Buffalo at Carolina, 7:00

Seattle at Dallas, 8:00

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:00

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15

Saturday, August 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3:00

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6:00

Washington at Baltimore, 7:00

Chicago at Cleveland, 7:00

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:00

Arizona at Tennessee, 7:00

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30

Minnesota at Denver, 9:00

Sunday, August 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1:00

Detroit at Pittsburgh (CBS), 4:30

