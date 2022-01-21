NFL announces full list of players given special eligibility for 2022 draft

73 Players Granted Special Eligibility for 2022 @NFL Draft https://t.co/iyQQhj0jXL — NFL345 (@NFL345) January 21, 2022

The NFL has revealed the list of players given special eligibility for the 2022 draft.

This year’s list includes some of the top prospects available, including candidates for the No. 1 overall pick like Oregon edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.

The total number of 100 players includes those granted early entry into this year’s draft, as well as others who have fulfilled their degree requirements, but still have collegiate eligibility they are forfeiting in order to enter the draft.

List