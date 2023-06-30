NFL announces four more players are suspended for gambling

The NFL continues to crack down on players who gamble. On Thursday, the league announced four more suspensions for these infractions.

None of the players are members of the Buffalo Bills, but it does still display how serious the league is now taking the issue. The NFL’s release can be found below:

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season.

Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans is suspended for the team’s first six regular season games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility.

Earlier in the day, Petite Frere acknowledged his suspension.

Titans’ OT Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere is adamant that he did not bet on NFL games. But he is being suspended for betting on other sports at the workplace. His statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/mvXfig5V10 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023

The Titans released a statement about their offensive lineman:

“We have been made aware of Nick’s suspension by the league,” the Titans said. “We believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization. We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies.”

And the Colts wasted little time in cutting the players who were suspended.

We have waived DE Rashod Berry and CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 29, 2023

“We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league’s gambling policy,” Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said. “The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

Add this into the equation why Rodgers is gone:

Sources: Among Isaiah Rodgers' wagers was a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under of rushing yards on a Colts running back. https://t.co/vsf9ueuRe5 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 29, 2023

