NFL announces first-ever playoff game to be carried by streaming service

Go ahead and get your smart TVs and mobile devices in order: the NFL is expanding its slate of programming for live streaming as the 2023 season draws closer. There’s a chance the New Orleans Saints will be competing in a playoff game exclusively broadcast on a streaming channel in January.

Per an NFL press release sent out on Monday, “Peacock will become the home to the first-ever exclusive live streamed NFL Playoff game, presenting an NFL Wild Card Playoff in primetime on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.”

The streaming service is owned by NBC and represents the next foray into alternative coverage for the NFL; Amazon Prime Video already owns exclusive coverage rights for Thursday night games and the league’s own NFL+ app is, well, also a thing that’s out there.

To its credit, Peacock has proven itself a reliable carrier of live sports. As observed by FOX Sports’ Bryan Fischer, in 2024 they will kick off their coverage with this NFL playoff game as well as eight regular-season Big 10 football matchups, dozens of men’s and women’s college basketball games, the Paris Summer Olympics, weekly Major League Baseball features, Premier League soccer contests, exclusive USFL games, and a multitude of Spanish-language soccer games, “among other things.”

They’ve built a robust platform and are set to profit wildly from it, even if some viewers are only tuning in (at first) for this one NFL postseason matchup. Stay tuned in case the Saints are one of the two teams competing in it.

