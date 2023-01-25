NFL announces finalists for MVP, other regular-season awards

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen were named finalists for the NFL's Most Valuable Player award, the league announced Wednesday.

Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, threw for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns and added 358 rushing yards. He set an NFL record with 5,614 yards of total offense, leading the Chiefs to another AFC West title and the conference's best record.

In his third season, Hurts solidified his status as a franchise quarterback, completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, adding 760 rushing yards and 13 scores. The Eagles finished with the NFC's best record, despite Hurts missing two games with an injured shoulder.

Jefferson, a first-team All-Pro selection, led the league in targets (184), catches (128), and receiving yards per game (106.4). His 1,809 receiving yards also led the league and scored eight touchdowns for the Vikings. No receiver has ever won the NFL MVP.

Here are the finalists for the other awards:

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Brock Purdy, quarterback, San Francisco

Kenneth Walker, III, running back, Seattle

Garrett Wilson, wide receiver, New York Jets

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Aiden Hutchison, defensive end, Detroit

Ahmad Gardner, cornerback, New York Jets

Tariq Woolen, cornerback, Seattle

Coach of the Year

Brian Daboll, New York Giants

Sean McDermott, Buffalo

Doug Pederson, Jacksonville

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco

Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia

Assistant Coach of the Year

Ben Johnson, offensive coordinator, Detroit

DeMeco Ryans, defensive coordinator, San Francisco

Shane Steichen, offensive coordinator Philadelphia

Offensive Player of the Year

Tyreek Hill, wide receiver, Miami

Jalen Hurts, quarterback. Philadelphia

Justin Jefferson, wide receiver Minnesota

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City

Defensive Player of the Year

Nick Bosa, defensive end, San Francisco

Chris Jones, defensive tackle, Kansas City

Micah Parsons, linebacker, Dallas

Comeback Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

Christian McCaffrey, running back, San Francisco

Geno Smith, quarterback, Seattle

When are the winners announced?

As voted on by 50 sportswriters who regularly cover the league and handed out by The Associated Press, the winners of that award and others will be announced during the NFL Honors telecast set to air on Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and NFL Network.

Man of the Year

The NFL Man of the Year award winner will also be announced during the awards ceremony.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL names finalists for MVP, other regular season awards