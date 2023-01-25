NFL announces finalists for MVP, other regular-season awards
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen were named finalists for the NFL's Most Valuable Player award, the league announced Wednesday.
Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, threw for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns and added 358 rushing yards. He set an NFL record with 5,614 yards of total offense, leading the Chiefs to another AFC West title and the conference's best record.
In his third season, Hurts solidified his status as a franchise quarterback, completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, adding 760 rushing yards and 13 scores. The Eagles finished with the NFC's best record, despite Hurts missing two games with an injured shoulder.
Jefferson, a first-team All-Pro selection, led the league in targets (184), catches (128), and receiving yards per game (106.4). His 1,809 receiving yards also led the league and scored eight touchdowns for the Vikings. No receiver has ever won the NFL MVP.
Here are the finalists for the other awards:
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Brock Purdy, quarterback, San Francisco
Kenneth Walker, III, running back, Seattle
Garrett Wilson, wide receiver, New York Jets
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Aiden Hutchison, defensive end, Detroit
Ahmad Gardner, cornerback, New York Jets
Tariq Woolen, cornerback, Seattle
Coach of the Year
Brian Daboll, New York Giants
Sean McDermott, Buffalo
Doug Pederson, Jacksonville
Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco
Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia
Assistant Coach of the Year
Ben Johnson, offensive coordinator, Detroit
DeMeco Ryans, defensive coordinator, San Francisco
Shane Steichen, offensive coordinator Philadelphia
Offensive Player of the Year
Tyreek Hill, wide receiver, Miami
Jalen Hurts, quarterback. Philadelphia
Justin Jefferson, wide receiver Minnesota
Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City
Defensive Player of the Year
Nick Bosa, defensive end, San Francisco
Chris Jones, defensive tackle, Kansas City
Micah Parsons, linebacker, Dallas
Comeback Player of the Year
Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants
Christian McCaffrey, running back, San Francisco
Geno Smith, quarterback, Seattle
When are the winners announced?
As voted on by 50 sportswriters who regularly cover the league and handed out by The Associated Press, the winners of that award and others will be announced during the NFL Honors telecast set to air on Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and NFL Network.
Man of the Year
The NFL Man of the Year award winner will also be announced during the awards ceremony.
