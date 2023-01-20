NFL announces early entries for 2023 NFL Draft
The NFL announced this year’s list of players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft or who will be in the draft because they have graduated from college with eligibility remaining.
There are 69 early entries and 13 players who are entering the draft after graduating. There were 73 early entries and 27 graduates moving on to the professional ranks.
In 2021, 98 early entries and 30 graduates entered the draft. NIL money would be one place to look as a reason why some players who might have gone pro in the past have opted to remain in school the last couple of years.
The full list of players appears below:
Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda
Texas A&M RB Devon Achane
USC WR Jordan Addison
Iowa State DE MJ Anderson
Alabama DE Will Anderson Jr.
Kansas State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Oregon State DB Alex Austin
Maryland DB Deonte Banks
Auburn RB Tank Bigsby
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte
LSU OL Anthony Bradford
Alabama S Brian Branch
Clemson Bryan Bresee
Georgia DL Jalen Carter
Houston WR Nathaniel Dell
Liberty WR Demario Douglas
North Carolina WR Josh Downs
Ole Miss RB Zach Evans
Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes
Notre Dame DL Isaiah Foskey
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez
Oklahoma OL Anton Harrison
Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig
Ohio State DB Ronnie Hickman
Pitt DB Brandon Hill
Northwestern RB Evan Hull
Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt
Maryland WR Rakim Jarrett
Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson
TCU WR Quentin Johnston
Ohio State OL Paris Johnson Jr.
Georgia OL Broderick Jones
Texas A&M DB Jaylon Jones
Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph
Pitt DT Calijah Kancey
South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft
Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer
UAB RB DeWayne McBride
Georgia T Warren McClendon
Stanford QB Tanner McKee
TCU RB Kendre Miller
Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims
Northwestern CB Cameron Mitchell
East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell
Michigan DE Mike Morris
Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy
Central Michigan RB Lew Nichols
LSU DE BJ Ojulari
Calgary DT J-Min Pelley
Utah CB Clark Phillips
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.
Flordia QB Anthony Richardson
Alabama CB Eli Ricks
Georgia CB Kelee Ringo
Texas RB Bijan Robinson
LSU DT Jaquelin Roy
Arkansas LB Drew Sanders
Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott
Oregon LB Noah Sewell
Clemson LB Trenton Simpson
Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski
South Carolina DB Cameron Smith
Michigan DL Mazi Smith
Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tulane RB Tyjae Spears
Penn State TE Brenton Strange
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud
Wisconsin OL Joe Tippmann
Florida S Rashad Torrence
Syracuse RB Sean Tucker
USC DE Tuli Tuipulotu
Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine
Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness
Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn
Georgia TE Darnell Washington
Penn State WR Parker Washington
Syracuse DB Garrett Williams
Auburn DE Colby Wooden
Ohio State C Luke Wypler
Albama QB Bryce Young
In addition to those players, the league announced that four players who inquired about their draft status are eligible to be selected without any need for special eligibility granted by the league. They are:
Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier
Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley
Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave
Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith
