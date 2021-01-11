NFL announces divisional round playoff schedule, channels and times

Following the conclusion of the wild-card matchups on Sunday evening, the NFL announced the slate of games to be played next weekend for the divisional round of the playoffs.

Here’s how to catch all the action.

Saturday, Jan. 16

NFC: Los Angeles Rams (No. 6 seed) at Green Bay Packers (No. 1 seed) Kickoff set for 1:35 p.m. PT on FOX and FOX Deportes

AFC: Baltimore Ravens (No. 5 seed) at Buffalo Bills (No. 2 seed)

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PT on NBC and Universo

Sunday, Jan. 17

AFC: Cleveland Browns (No. 6 seed) at Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1 seed)

Kickoff is set for 12:05 p.m. PT on CBS and CBS All Access, ESPN Deportes

NFC: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 5 seed ) at New Orleans Saints (No. 2 seed)

Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. PT on FOX and FOX Deportes

Related