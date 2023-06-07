NFL announces dates, times for Tennessee Titans three 2023 preseason games

The NFL announced the dates and times for the Tennessee Titans' three preseason games in 2023, including their one matchup at Nissan Stadium against the New England Patriots.

The Titans will visit the Chicago Bears on Aug. 12 and play the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. before returning to Nashville on Aug. 25 against the Patriots at 7:15 p.m.

The Titans have already announced they will pair with the Vikings for joint practices in Minnesota ahead of the second preseason game.

There will be a two-week gap between the third preseason game and the start of the regular season, which for the Titans begins on Sept. 10 in New Orleans against the Saints. The Titans' home opener is on Sept. 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tennessee Titans preseason and regular season schedules 2023

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dates, times for Tennessee Titans' three preseason games announced