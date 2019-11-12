The date and time for the New England Patriots' Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills is now set in stone.

When the 2019 NFL regular season schedule was released, this game at Gillette Stadium was labeled as a TBD in regards to if it would be played on a Saturday or Sunday.

The league announced Tuesday the Patriots will host the Bills on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network as part of a triple-header.

This will be the second meeting of the season between these AFC East rivals. The Patriots left Buffalo with a slim 16-10 victory over the Bills in Week 4.

Both teams could have a lot to play for in this Week 16 matchup. The Patriots are in a tight race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff race, while the Bills are currently one of the two wild card teams with a 6-3 record.

NFL announces date, time, TV channel for Patriots vs. Bills Week 16 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston