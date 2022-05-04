NFL announces date, time for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers game in Germany

The Seattle Seahawks will be facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a road game during the 2022 season in Munich, Germany, the NFL announced this morning. Here are the details.

Seattle and Tampa have met 14 times previously, with the Seahawks going 9-5 in those contests. Their most recent matchup was a 40-34 overtime victory in November of 2019.

The Bucs have gotten a rather sizable upgrade at quarterback since then. Tom Brady has led a loaded, veteran-heavy roster deep into the playoffs each of the last two seasons, including a Super Bowl win.

Meanwhile, Seattle has taken a bigger step backwards at QB than any other team in the league this year after trading future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson to the Broncos. If the game were to be played today, it would likely be Geno Smith starting against the Bucs.

