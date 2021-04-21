NFL announces date when 2021 schedules will be released originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The National Football League announced that the 2021 schedules for all 32 teams will be released on May 12th.

Get ready for the biggest season ever. The 2021 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on May 12th.



📺: NFL Schedule Release '21 presented by Verizon on @NFLNetwork Wednesday, May 12th at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/PnhtS3V0dd — NFL (@NFL) April 21, 2021

Schedules will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app on Wednesday, at 8:00 PM ET.

NFL Network will feature a special called the Schedule Release '21 show which will feature each team’s schedules and division-by-division analysis, breaking down the top matchups and prime-time games.

Since league owners approved adding a 17th game to each schedule, the regular season is expected to begin on Thursday, Sept. 9 and will end one week later than it usually does, on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Super Bowl LVI, which is scheduled to be played in Inglewood, Calif. at SoFi Stadium will also move back one week, to Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. You’ll also notice when the schedules are released that teams will continue to have only one bye week during the season.