NFL announces crucial week 18 schedule as Cowboys, Eagles share timeslot

The Dallas Cowboys are one win away from keeping a two-decade tradition alive. No team has repeated as NFC East champions since the 2003 and 2004 Philadelphia Eagles. With both the Cowboys and Eagles sporting identical 11-5 records, the tiebreaker process is a central conversation piece entering Week 18.

If the Cowboys win their sixth and final division match, at Washington, they take the divisio for the second time in three years. If they lose the opportunity is afforded the Philadelphia Eagles, . As such, the NFL will have both teams kick off at the same time, 3:25 pm Central on January 7.

The league holds the kickoff time for all Week 18 games until the playoff scenarios are pretty much locked in. Here’s a look at all of the key NFC matchups, along with the full slate.

Dallas Cowboys (11-5) @ Washington Commanders (4-12), 3:25 pm Central, Fedex Field, Landover, MD

If the Cowboys win, they’re the No. 2 seed. If they lose, they are still NFC East champs if the Eagles also lose. If the Eagles win and Dallas loses, the Eagles are the NFC East champs and the No. 2 seed.

Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) @ New York Giants (5-11)

NFC South Matchups

Atlanta Falcons (7-9) @ New Orleans Saints (8-8), Noon ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) @ Carolina Panthers (2-14), Noon ET

If the Bucs win, they are NFC South champions and the No. 4 seed. If they lose, the winner of the Falcons and Saints takes the division.

Wildcard Matchups

Minnesota Vikings (7-9) @ Detroit Lions (11-5), Noon ET

The Vikings need help now to make the playoffs, and the Lions need help to get to the No 2 seed instead of being third. They get this one out the way early.

Chicago Bears (7-9) @ Green Bay Packers (7-9), 3:25 pm ET

Seattle Seahawks (7-9) @ Arizona Cardinals (4-12), 3:25 pm ET

Los Angeles Rams (9-7) @ San Francisco 49ers (12-4), 3:25 pm ET

The Rams are the fifth team in the NFC to have already clinched a playoff berth.

Full Week 18 Schedule

