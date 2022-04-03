NFL announces Colts offseason workout dates

The Indianapolis Colts will be back on the field this month as the offseason workout program is set to ramp up ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Teams that are bringing in a new head coach will have the opportunity to begin their offseason workouts early in order to get a leg up on getting settled. The Colts aren’t one of those teams so they’ll have to wait a few weeks.

The Colts opted to modify their offseason workout schedule last offseason and it wound up being a reason for their slow start in 2021. At least, that’s a notion they believe.

So we should expect the Colts to be doing all they can to get in as much work as possible over the next two months before breaking for summer.

Here’s a quick look at the schedule for the Colts entering the offseason workouts:

First Day: April 18

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The offseason workout program for the Colts will begin on April 18. This will give the veterans a chance to get back in the building for the first time to do some strength and conditioning. This is considered Phase One of the offseason workout plan, which is limited to only lifting and rehab. This phase lasts around two weeks.

Phase Two of the offseason workout program will take place over the next three weeks to follow. Individual and group drills can take place for the first time but there won’t be any live contact. Additionally, the offense can run drills against the offense and the defense can run drills against the defense.

Offseason OTA workouts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Dates: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 13-16

Each team gets 10 “organized team activity” sessions following the draft. This is considered Phase Three of the program and it will be the first time that the team will be together while the rookies are included. No live contact is permitted but the team can begin running drills against each other.

Given how limited the Colts were last offseason after modifying their schedule, we should expect a lot of 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills this offseason. The final OTA session on June 16 will be the last time the Colts are together until reporting for training camp.

Story continues

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

Syndication: Indianapolis

The Colts will have the opportunity to hold a mandatory minicamp for three days. It’s essentially an extension of OTAs and must be held during Phase Three of the offseason program.

Rookie Development Program

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts can begin a “rookie development program” starting on May 16. This period can run five days a week for seven weeks without any work on the weekends—with the exception of the rookie minicamp.

Rookie Minicamp

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The specific dates for the Colts rookie minicamp has yet to be determined. However, it must take place on either the first or second weekend following the draft.

1

1