NFL announces Christmas Day game between LA Rams and Denver Broncos
Bill Cowher joins "CBS Mornings" to announce a major NFL matchup on Christmas airing on CBS and Nickelodeon.
James Bradberry’s $21.8 million salary cap hit was unsustainable in this 2022 season. That is one reason the Giants released their best defensive back on Monday. But they also cut him because the new regime had a lower opinion of the player than the last GM and head coach did. Bradberry, 29, learned early this offseason that he was no longer wanted, which is why he stayed away until the team ...
Just one week after signing an undrafted free agent contract, Master Teague has been released.
The Giants made some room on the roster for incoming rookie free agents on Tuesday. The team announced that they have waived four players ahead of the start of rookie minicamp later this week. Linebacker Omari Cobb, tight end Jake Hausmann, tight end Rysen John, and offensive lineman Wes Martin. Martin appeared in seven games [more]
Footage of Rich Strike lashing out at another horse after his Kentucky Derby Saturday victory has gone viral. So what prompted the horse’s outburst? Here’s what one horse racing professional thinks happened.
The Browns had a bird in the hand. They pursued the proverbial two in the bush. It worked. And yet they’re still clinging to the bird in the hand. Chris Simms and I spent plenty of time during Monday’s PFT Live fleshing out the argument that it’s wrong for the Browns to squat on quarterback [more]
Joe Haden is packed up and ready to leave Pittsburgh.
It'll be Denver's first trip to Los Angeles since the Rams moved back.
What does longtime Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia think of New England taking a guard in the first round? Who does Tyquan Thornton put on the hot seat? Our Phil Perry answers your most pressing draft-related questions in a brand new mailbag.
With two outs in the ninth, the Guardians had a 0.3 percent chance of winning the game. Then Josh Naylor took over.
Another former Dolphin finds a new home.
USA TODAY There won't be any rookie holdouts or contract drama for either Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions heading into minicamp. In fact, the former Wolverines lineman has been signed, sealed and delivered to his hometown team in Detroit.
Who will stay and who should go at CB, plus could a second team sharing AT&T Stadium make sense? And what to look for in the '22 schedule. | From @ToddBrock24f7
He was a monster against BC in 2020...
Not even a mention for Kirk Cousins.
Former Titans DL Du'Vonta Lampkin has passed away at the age of 25.
Pete Carroll says he won’t be surprised if Seattle’s rookie draft picks get a lot of significant playing time this year.
Peter King goes inside New York Jets G.M. Joe Douglas' plan to strategically rebuild over the last two drafts and explores expectations for the 2022 season.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says that while it would be nice for Titans QB Ryan Tannehill to mentor Malik Willis, it simply isn't necessary.
George Karlaftis seemed to follow through at Chiefs rookie minicamp on this draft-day promise
Speculation that Phil Mickelson is indeed serving a ban on the PGA Tour has intensified after Seth Waugh, the man in charge of next week’s PGA Championship, outlined the media plan should the left-hander be “allowed” to defend the Wanamaker Trophy.