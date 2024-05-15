NFL announces Carolina Panthers will face New York Giants in Germany in 2024

The Carolina Panthers can finally mark their calendar for the international matchup in Munich later this year.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the Panthers will face New York Giants in Week 10 at Allianz Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10. The game will take place at 3:30 p.m. in Germany, but 9:30 a.m. in Charlotte.

The matchup will feature a reunion of sorts, as recently traded pass rusher Brian Burns will face the Panthers for the first time in his career. Burns was traded to the Giants in March following a breakdown in contract negotiations. Following the trade with New York, Burns signed a massive long-term extension with the Giants.

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales, right, speaks with quarterback Bryce Young, left, during the team’s voluntary minicamp practice on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The Panthers were announced as the “host” of the Germany game earlier this year. The franchise was awarded marketing rights to advertise in Germany in 2021. Since receiving those rights from the NFL Global Marketing Program, the team has launched campaigns to grow interest in the foreign country.

Sean Phaler, senior director of digital marketing and head of international expansion at Tepper Sports and Entertainment, told The Observer in January that the initiatives over the past three years have cultivated a fan base in Germany.

“So this is kind of the moment in time in which it all comes together,” Phaler said about the international matchup.

The Carolina Panthers went on an excursion loop around Germany, hosting flag football clinics, dance clinics and fan activations in Munich, Berlin and Düsseldorf. This picture is from Berlin, Germany, at the famous Brandenburg Gate in the summer of 2023.

The Panthers last played internationally in 2019. Carolina defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 37-26 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Germany matchup is part of the NFL’s International Series of games, which spread from São Paulo to London to Munich. The Panthers, who are designated for nine home games this season, will only play eight games at Bank of America Stadium, with the Germany trip counting as a home game for the team.

The rest of the Panthers’ 2024 schedule will be released officially on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

The Charlotte Observer’s Alex Zietlow contributed to this report.