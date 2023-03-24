NFL announces Broncos’ 2023 offseason schedule

The NFL announced dates for each team’s offseason program on Friday afternoon. The Denver Broncos will begin their offseason training on Tuesday, April 11 with a voluntary workout program at their UCHealth Training Center.

The Broncos’ complete 2023 offseason schedule can be seen below.

First Day : April 11

Voluntary Minicamp : April 24-26

OTAs : May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Not listed above is the team’s pending rookie minicamp, which will be held after the draft either from May 5-8 or from May 12-15. Denver has not yet announced when the rookie camp will be.

The NFL will also announce the 2023 regular-season schedule in May.

After the mandatory minicamp in mid-June, Broncos plays will have off until reporting back to the facility for the start of training camp in late July. Last year, Denver announced its training camp schedule in mid-June.

After training camp, the Broncos will play in three preseason games in August before kicking off the regular season in September. Football will be back before you know it.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire