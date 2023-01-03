NFL announces Bills vs. Bengals will not be resumed this week

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the postponed “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week.

A report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with both teams and the NFLPA before coming to the decision.

The NFL currently has made no decision on whether the game will resume at a later date, too.

Monday night’s game was paused in the first quarter and then postponed after Bills defender Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and was transported to a local hospital.

As of this writing, this means no changes to the Week 18 schedule.

After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2023

List

Media roundup after Bills vs. Bengals postponement

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire